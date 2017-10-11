Wednesday, October 11, 2017

New Jersey looking to put food waste to beneficial uses



On Inside New Jersey with host Larry Mendte, Guy Watson, president of the Association of New Jersey Recyclers (ANJR), discusses sources of wasted food in the Garden State and legislation designed to capture more of it to feed the hungry
and for new recycled uses as fuel and compost.  

 Disclosure: ANJR is a client of our related company,
Brill Public Affairs
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>

Posted by Frank Brill at 12:33 AM
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe here to view all our YouTube videos

Repost this article