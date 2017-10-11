New Jersey looking to put food waste to beneficial uses

On Inside New Jersey with host Larry Mendte, Guy Watson, president of the Association of New Jersey Recyclers (ANJR), discusses sources of wasted food in the Garden State and legislation designed to capture more of it to feed the hungry
and for new recycled uses as fuel and compost.
Disclosure: ANJR is a client of our related company,
Brill Public Affairs.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>