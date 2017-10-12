Thursday, October 12, 2017

NJ appellate court blocks mining operation in Pinelands

Court finds Pinelands Commission’s rejection of project was justified because it did not conform to region’s Comprehensive Management Plan

Tom Johnson reports for NJ Spotlight:

pinelands
A state appeals court yesterday upheld a decision by the Pinelands Commission to block approval of a mining operation in Jackson Township by a local planning board.
In a 12-page ruling, the court found the commission’s rejection of the project was justified because it failed to conform with the agency’s Comprehensive Management Plan, which does not permit mining operations in parts of the Pinelands designated as “forest areas.’’

Posted by Frank Brill at 12:53 PM
