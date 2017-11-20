Beekeepers buzz town officials about residential hives

In the last of our reports from the New Jersey State League of Municipalities 2017 Convention in Atlantic City, we chat with Jeffrey Burd of the NJ Beekeepers Association.
His organization was one of scores of exhibitors looking to introduce their issues and products to local officials.
In the case of the beekeepers, the twin messages were: the value of bees to New Jersey's agriculture and the safety of beekeeping in residential areas.
Related:
Water quality rule changes keep NJ testing labs busy
Was every local official in NJ in AC this week?
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>