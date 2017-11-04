Ben Dworkin Leaving Rider’s Rebovich Institute to Launch Public Policy Institute at Rowan University

Ben Dworkin, who for almost a decade served as head of Rider University’s Rebovich Institute for NJ Politics, announced this week that he will be leave at the end of 2017.
“Starting in January, I will launch and direct the new Institute for Public Policy at Rowan University in Glassboro,” Dworkin said in an email. “The new job will involve teaching classes, programming events and speakers, career services for students (including intern placement), fundraising and providing commentary and analysis for the media.
There is also significant room to grow the Institute and expand into new areas with creative programs and initiatives.”
The Rebovich staple said leaving Rider would be bittersweet because of the relationships he developed with colleagues, alumni, and especially students.
“But this is a unique opportunity that I cannot turn away,” Dworkin said.
“In my new position, I will remain an active observer of, and commentator on, New Jersey and national politics. ”
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>