Sunday, November 19, 2017

Debate: Did Christie fetch Trump's sandwiches or not?

1st story: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was “a sort of manservant” who delivered orders from McDonald's to then presidential candidate Donald Trump.  

2nd story: Nope, it was all made up and leaked by enemies within the campaign to embarrass Christie.

 3rd story: Wrong again, Christie indeed was the sandwich fetcher

Expected follow-up stories:
If Christie was not the transporter, who was?
Is President Trump still getting fast-food takeouts?
What are his favorites? With fries? Supersized?
Who's paying? The public? The RNC? Trump? Christie?


New Yorker reporter defends story that Christie fetched McDonalds for Trump





