EPA halts ban on pesticide; NJ moves to implement it

When President Donald Trump's EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt put the brakes on a ban recommended by his agency's scientists during the Obama administration, a state-level ban bill was introduced in New Jersey.
The pesticide in question is chlorpyrifos.
Critics say it can damage the developing brains of children, cause reduced IQ, loss of working memory, and attention deficit disorders
Chlorpyrifos (trade name, Lorsban) has been banned for years for residential use but is still employed in the growing of certain crops, including apples and cranberries.
The bill was the subject of debate on November 20, 2017 in the New Jersey Senate Environment and Energy Committee.
