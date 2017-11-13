Fossil fuel emissions may reach an all-time high in 2017

Visitors walk past a sphere featuring national flags at India’s pavilion last week during the COP23 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany. PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Chris Mooney reports for The Washington Post:
Global carbon dioxide emissions are projected to rise again in 2017, climate scientists reported Monday, a troubling development for the environment and a major disappointment for those who had hoped emissions of the climate change-causing gas had at last peaked.
The emissions from fossil fuel burning and industrial uses are projected to rise by up to 2 percent in 2017, as well as to rise again in 2018, the scientists told a group of international officials gathered for a United Nations climate conference in Bonn, Germany.
Despite global economic growth, total emissions held level from 2014 to 2016 at about 36 billion tons per year, stoking hope among many climate change advocates that emissions had reached an all-time high point and would subsequently begin to decline. But that was not to be, the new analysis suggests.
