Guide to incoming NJ Gov. Murphy's Transition

New Jersey POLITICOPRO is offering a nifty guide to incoming Gov. Phil Murphy's transition.
The free download includes:
- Gubernatorial Transition Timeline
- 5 Policy Areas to Watch
- Inside Team Murphy (profiles of Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver)
- Gubernatorial Transition Checklist
Sure, it's an enticement to subscribe to their service.
So what. Smart marketing and something of value.
Check it out.
