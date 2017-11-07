He's had enough; NJ Congressman LoBiondo calling it quits

Jonathan D. Salant reports for NJ.com:
Rep. Frank LoBiondo, the New Jersey Republican who most often breaks with his party, announced his retirement Tuesday with a blast at the partisanship that has taken over U.S. politics.
"I always looked for solutions that produce real world results built upon cooperation and partnerships," said LoBiondo, R-2nd Dist. "Regrettably, our nation is now consumed by increasing political polarization; there is no longer middle ground to honestly debate issues and put forward solutions."
His retirement puts the congressional district up for grabs in the 2018 election.
"Furthermore, as some of my closest colleagues have also come to realize, those of us who came to Congress to change Washington for the better through good governance are now the outliers," LoBiondo said. "A vocal and obstinate minority within both parties has hijacked good legislation in pursuit of no legislation."
LoBiondo's most recent act of defiance against his party came last month when he voted against the congressional budget resolution targeting the deduction for state and federal taxes. He also was one of three House Republicans from New Jersey to oppose health care legislation that the Congressional Budget Office said would leave 23 million more Americans without insurance.
