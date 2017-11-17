LaGuardia AirTrain planning gets $55M PANYNJ boost

Dan Rivoli reports for the New York Daily News:
Planning for an AirTrain to LaGuardia Airport got another $55 million Thursday from the Port Authority, in a unanimous vote with no questions asked.
Agency board members approved the money for the Gov. Cuomo-backed project, supplementing the $20 million already allocated, to put an AirTrain between Mets-Willets Point and the airport.
The board heard a brief presentation about the next phase of the planning, but no members had any questions on it before voting.The money for the new transportation — a modern necessity for supporters of Cuomo’s transformation of the city’s airports, and a potential boondoggle to its critics — would cover technical planning, design work and developing an environmental-impact report.
