Wednesday, November 22, 2017

NJDEP planning 'millionaire's marina' at Liberty State Park?



There's been no official announcement, but some fear that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is about to enter into an agreement to turn the south end of Liberty State Park into a high-end marina off limits to common folk.

 David Cruz has the story for NJTV News.

Letters to the Editor of The Jersey Journal 

Posted by Frank Brill at 9:03 PM
