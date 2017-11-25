Ousted prosecutor Dalton lands softly at NJ AG's office

Matt Gray reports for NJ.com:
Two weeks after Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean Dalton was surprised with the news that he was being replaced, he has been appointed to a job with the state Attorney General's office.
Dalton will take a position as an assistant attorney general with the state Division of Criminal Justice, state Attorney General Christopher Porrino announced.
As a result, the man nominated by Gov. Chris Christie to serve as the next county prosecutor will join the office much sooner than originally expected.
Charles A. Fiore was sworn in as acting county prosecutor on Wednesday morning.
Fiore has maintained a private law practice for 30 years and has held various municipal posts as attorney, prosecutor and public defender for towns in Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties.
