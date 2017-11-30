Striped bass poachers beware, the Coast Guard’s on patrol

Justin Auciello reports for WHYY's Down the Shore blog:
The U.S. Coast Guard is ready to issue fines to anglers who
catch striped bass outside of the allowable boundary, officials
say.
Striped bass are federally protected within the “Exclusive
Economic Zone,” which begins three miles offshore. The
prohibition allows striped bass “to grow and prevent overfishing”
said Lt. Matthew Kahley, an officer who deals with fisheries
enforcement at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay in
Philadelphia.
The fine is $500 per fish, and anglers caught with more than
five fish could face even larger fines, according to NOAA
spokesperson Kate Brogan. NOAA assists the Coast Guard
with enforcing the regulation.
In the release, the Coast Guard acknowledges that the
excitement and passion that comes with striped bass fishing
sometimes results in anglers losing track of their location.
To prevent straying into the Exclusive Economic Zone, the
agency recommends that captains use electronic charts and
marine band radio.
“Protecting marine resources has long been a Coast Guard
mission, and we have Coast Guard members out actively
patrolling and enforcing these rules,” said Kahley. “If we find
someone who is fishing for Striped Bass in the prohibited
area, they should expect to receive a violation.”
