Sierra Club challenges gas pipeline in northern Pinelands

Opponents of a proposed natural gas pipeline through northern Burlington County hold up signs during the New Jersey Pinelands Commission's Sept. 14 meeting. The commission voted 8-4, with one abstention, to allow the line to proceed through a portion of the Pinelands Reserve on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.[ARCHIVE PHOTO]
David Levinsky reports for the Burlington County Times:
The battle over a proposed natural gas pipeline through northern Burlington County, Monmouth and Ocean counties is returning to the courts, courtesy of an environmental group that is suing to overturn the Pinelands Commission’s decision to allow the project to proceed through the protected area.
The New Jersey Sierra Club filed an appeal of the Sept. 14 decision with the New Jersey Appellate Division on Friday, arguing it was “arbitrary, capricious and violates numerous laws.”
“We are going to court to do the job the Pinelands Commission is supposed to do, which is to protect the Pinelands,” Sierra Club Director Jeff Tittel said in a statement.
“The Pinelands Commission has sold out the Pinelands and the environment by approving the New Jersey Natural Gas Southern Reliability Link.
Their approval flies in the face of thousands of New Jersey citizens who have spoken out against the pipeline and contradicts the commission’s own rules.”
