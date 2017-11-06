Trenton insider Cammarano Murphy's likely chief of staff?

Max Pizarro reports for Insider NJ:
Veteran Trenton insider Pete Cammarano is in the mix to serve as chief of staff to Democrat Phil Murphy, should Murphy proceed as scheduled and beat Republican Kim Guadagno for the governorship on Nov. 7th.
The choice is met universally internally with praise, according to sources who spoke to InsiderNJ this week. One source said it was practically a done deal.
Of course, Murphy has to first win the election. The front-runner is set to campaign this evening in Paramus with former President Bill Clinton.
But the name of Cammarano buzzed more incessantly in Trenton than that of the world famous Arkansan.
Now a principal at the Trenton-based Cammarano, Layton & Bombardieri Partners, LLC (CLB Partners) government relations firm, Cammarano served as Chief of Staff to Acting Governor Dick Codey starting in 2004.
Prior to that, he spent ten years working in the New Jersey State Senate as Codey’s Chief of Staff, and previously served as the Director of Public Affairs for the Department of Insurance during the tenure of Governor Jim Florio, and as Deputy Director for United States Senator Frank Lautenberg’s 1994 re-election campaign.
