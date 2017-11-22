U.S. Rep. Bob Brady's emails searched in FBI probe

|Rep Bob Brady, D-PA, addresses Democratic National Convention in 2016
Jeremy Roebuck reports for Philly.com
In their clearest language to date, federal authorities have accused U.S. Rep. Robert Brady of leading a criminal conspiracy to hide a $90,000 payment they say he made to persuade a 2012 primary opponent to drop out of the race, newly unsealed court records show.
The claim – tucked into a Nov. 1 search warrant affidavit unsealed Friday – alleges the congressman was an active participant in a scheme that has already elicited a guilty plea from Brady’s one-time challenger, former Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge Jimmie Moore, and led to indictments against Brady aides Ken Smukler and Donald “D.A.” Jones.
Agents and prosecutors filed the affidavit to persuade a judge to approve a search of bobcongress@aol.com, a personal email account used by Brady. It also lays out the potential charges that Brady might face should he be indicted – a list that includes wire fraud, lying to the FBI and making an illegal campaign contribution.
“The investigation has uncovered evidence which indicates that Brady, Smukler and Jones utilized Smukler’s and D.A. Jones’ corporations to conceal payments from Brady’s campaign … for Moore to withdraw from the 2012 Democratic primary race,” FBI Special Agent Jonathan R. Szeliga wrote.
Still, it remains unclear if the unsealing of the affidavit indicates the probe is heating up or winding down — and if one of the state’s longest-serving members of Congress and chairman of the city’s powerful Democratic City Committee will be charged.
