Friday, November 17, 2017

Water quality rule changes keep NJ testing labs busy




In our second of three video reports from the NJ State League of Municipalities Convention, we chat with Harvey Klein of Garden State Laboratories.

He discusses proposed, recent and future rule changes likely to affect commercial pools, public water treatment facilities, and even private wells. 

Posted by Frank Brill at 5:07 PM
