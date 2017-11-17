Water quality rule changes keep NJ testing labs busy

In our second of three video reports from the NJ State League of Municipalities Convention, we chat with Harvey Klein of Garden State Laboratories.
He discusses proposed, recent and future rule changes likely to affect commercial pools, public water treatment facilities, and even private wells.
