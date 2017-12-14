An ancient discovery guaranteed to make your scalp itch

National Geographic reports:
Scientists discovered a dinosaur feather encased in pieces of Cretaceous-era amber, with a tick tangled up in the plumage.
It's the first direct evidence that ticks afflicted dinosaurs and primitive birds. One of the ticks was engorged with blood when
it died, but the chances of extracting dino DNA are extremely low.
