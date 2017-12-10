Another aide to Congressman Brady pleads guilty in payoff

Donald “D.A.” Jones pleaded guilty Friday in an ongoing probe of efforts to hide a $90,000 payoff U.S. Rep.
A top political strategist for U.S. Rep. Robert Brady on Friday became the latest defendant to admit his role in a scheme to illegally cover up $90,000 the congressman’s campaign paid a 2012 primary challenger to drop out of the race.
Donald “D.A.” Jones pleaded guilty to charges of lying to federal agents and agreed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation in a brief hearing in federal court in Philadelphia.
His admission of guilt is the first to come from within Brady’s camp in a case that already has wrung guilty pleas from the congressman’s 2012 opponent – former Municipal Court Judge Jimmie Moore – and the judge’s former campaign manager.
“I accept full responsibility for my actions and consider my guilty plea a first step in making amends,” Jones said in a statement issued by his attorney Alan J. Tauber after the hearing. “I apologize to the people of Philadelphia and to my family for bringing this dishonor upon them.”
What Jones’ plea means for Brady – one of the longest-serving congressmen in the state and the powerful head of Philadelphia’s Democratic Party – remains unclear.
For months, federal investigators have signaled that they were building a case against the 10-term incumbent. But last month, prosecutors allowed an agreement preserving their right to charge Brady outside the traditional statute of limitations to lapse, raising questions about their willingness to move forward with a case.
Donald “D.A.” Jones pleaded guilty to charges of lying to federal agents and agreed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation in a brief hearing in federal court in Philadelphia.
His admission of guilt is the first to come from within Brady’s camp in a case that already has wrung guilty pleas from the congressman’s 2012 opponent – former Municipal Court Judge Jimmie Moore – and the judge’s former campaign manager.
“I accept full responsibility for my actions and consider my guilty plea a first step in making amends,” Jones said in a statement issued by his attorney Alan J. Tauber after the hearing. “I apologize to the people of Philadelphia and to my family for bringing this dishonor upon them.”
What Jones’ plea means for Brady – one of the longest-serving congressmen in the state and the powerful head of Philadelphia’s Democratic Party – remains unclear.
For months, federal investigators have signaled that they were building a case against the 10-term incumbent. But last month, prosecutors allowed an agreement preserving their right to charge Brady outside the traditional statute of limitations to lapse, raising questions about their willingness to move forward with a case.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>