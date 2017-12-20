NJ Assemblyman sues to stop proposed state buildings

There’s a lawsuit to block a new government office building that’s about to go up in Trenton. Opponents don’t like the design or location. But what they really don’t like is the financing: $215 million in new debt from a bond issue pushed through without voter approval. One of the plaintiffs, Assemblyman Reed Gusciora, joins NJTV News Senior Correspondent David Cruz.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>