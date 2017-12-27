Beijing tops China's 'green development' index, but the public doesn't see it that way

BEIJING (Reuters) - China published its first “green development” index on Tuesday, listing regional governments which promote environmentally friendly development, with Beijing coming out top, though it came second-to-last in a survey of public satisfaction.
The heavily polluted capital was first in the ranking of 31 provinces and regions for 2016, which was published by the National Bureau of Statistics, followed by Fujian and Zhejiang provinces, while Tibet and Xinjiang were the lowest ranked regions.
Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing and is home to several cities with some of the worst air pollution in the world, was ranked 20th.
