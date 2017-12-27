Asbury Park replacing its boardwalk in 2018 and 2019

Austin Bogues reports for the Asbury Park Press:
ASBURY PARK – The boardwalk is getting a face lift. The city
is soliciting bids for a $400,000 project to replace wooden planks along the boardwalk in 2018 and 2019.
City Manager Michael Capabianco said the city replaces boardwalk planks each year and that the planks are expected to last between 3 and 7 years, depending on weather and traffic. He said the work would take place during the day and is not expected to cause major closures on the boardwalk, which sees hundreds of thousands of visitors per year.
Proposals for the contract are due Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to the city manager's office.
The wooden planks aren't the only thing getting renovated at the boardwalk in the coming months. In a separate project, Asbury Park Boardwalk developer Madison Marquette is launching new designs for the Fourth Avenue Pavilion and Fifth Avenue Pavilions, which you can see in the video above this story.
Read the full story
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>