|EPA is extending until January 12, 2018, the public
comment period to receive information on the five
persistent, bioaccumulative and toxic (PBT) chemicals
subject to section 6(h) of the Toxic Substances Control
Act (TSCA). The comments were previously due on
or before December 9, 2017.
EPA is interested in information from the public about
these chemicals, including uses, products containing these chemicals, exposed
populations, and alternatives to these chemicals. Information should be submitted
on or before January 12, 2018.
Please submit relevant information, identified by the docket identification (ID) number
associated with the relevant chemical:
For more information, please visit EPA’s Assessing and Managing Chemicals website
on the five PBTs at: https://www.epa.gov/assessing-
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
Energy, environment and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
EPA extending public comment deadline on PBT chemicals
Posted by Frank Brill at 2:20 PM
Labels: chemicals, EPA, PBT, products containing PBT, USEPA
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)