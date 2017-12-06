Fed grant will help Jerseyans charge their e-cars at work

Nearly $10 million will be used to deploy electric-vehicle charging stations at workplaces, trimming emissions from refrigerated trucks
Tom Johnson reports for NJ Spotlight:
The state is using part of a $9.5 million federal grant to accelerate the installation of electric-vehicle charging stations at workplaces across New Jersey.
The U.S. Department of Transportation funding also is expected to provide money to reduce diesel emissions from refrigerated trucks unloading and loading shipments, as well as emissions from passenger ferries.
The programs, to be administered by the Departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation, are designed to curb air pollution that contributes to ground-level ozone (smog) and greenhouse-gas emissions.
Largest source of carbon pollution
The transportation sector is the biggest source of carbon pollution that contributes to global warming. Environmentalists and public health advocates have long criticized state efforts to deal with mobile air pollution and climate change as falling short of what is necessary.
The DEP said the infusion of federal funding for the projects would reduce chemicals and pollutants contributing to smog by 167 tons annually, the equivalent of removing 45,000 cars and tractor-trailers from the roads.
“Cars and trucks account for about 30 percent of ozone-forming precursors in New Jersey’s air,’’ said DEP Commissioner Bob Martin. “It is critical that we focus on reducing emissions from transportation to protect public health.’’
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>