Guess who'll foot the bill for PPL's $900M investment?

By Alison Burdo – Philadelphia Business Journal
A $900 million investment to improve an Allentown-based utility company's infrastructure will reportedly fall on PPL Electric Utilities customers starting in 2018.
A 5-0 vote last week by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission gave the green light to spend $903 million between 2018 and 2022 to repair, upgrade and replace parts of its distribution system, some of which dates back more than four decades.
Following the approval, PPL submitted additional documents with the PUC to allow for its distribution system improvement charge to be 0.91 percent starting Jan. 1, according to the Morning Call.
The utility's spending plan faced criticism with some saying the huge financial request reflects poor long-term planning, but PPL spokesman Kurt Blumenau told the Lehigh Valley newspaper:
"The PUC has reviewed this and has determined our plan is cost-effective, and it will ensure safe and reliable service for customers.”
The rate increase will add just some change to most PPL customers' monthly bills.
The PPL Corporation serves about 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania.
