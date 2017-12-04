How much did you say it will cost to fix NJ's leaking pipes?

Jersey Water Works, a collaborative with some 350 members, wants to make water systems and their problems highly visible, even though they’re typically underground
If New Jersey’s aging network of water pipes and sewers wasn’t buried underground, it might be easier to convince the public that it is in such bad shape it needs repairs and renovations that would cost tens of billions of dollars.
But since it is out of sight and mostly out of mind, advocates for a massive upgrade to the system have been frustrated in their efforts to convince people that sound water infrastructure is essential for the economy, the environment, and public health.
That’s why Jersey Water Works, a multi-interest collaborative representing about 350 organizations, is stepping up its efforts to educate the public on the urgent need for an overhaul to the system and to build political will for the big-ticket spending that will be required.
The $25 billion fix
The organization says leaking pipes lose 130 million gallons of treated water a day, and dump 7 billion gallons of raw sewage into waterways every year. The price tag for fixing the system would be some $25 billion over 20 years, the group says.
In a report released at its annual meeting on Friday, the organization called for a bigger effort to raise public awareness of the importance of taking care of water infrastructure. It said elected officials can be effective spokespeople for the cause, and should help to convince the public that the cost of deferring maintenance will be higher the longer repairs are deferred.
