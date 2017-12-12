Marshall Loeb, editor, shaped Money and Fortune, 88

|Marshall Loeb, left, on retiring from Fortune magazine in 1994. He was succeeded by Walter Kiechel 3rd
Robert D. Hershey, Jr. reports for the New York Times:
Marshall R. Loeb, a business journalist who turned a floundering Money magazine into one of the nation’s most successful publications in the 1980s and then led a similar revival at Fortune, died on Saturday in Manhattan. He was 88.
His daughter, Margaret Karen Loeb, said the cause was Parkinson’s disease.
On retiring as Fortune’s managing editor in 1994, Mr. Loeb was hailed in The New York Times as “one of the most visible and influential editors in the magazine industry.”
He joined Money in 1980 as managing editor, the magazine’s top editorial post, after 14 years at Time magazine. Inheriting a magazine that was barely profitable, Mr. Loeb set about expanding its coverage of personal finance, among other things.
“Loeb wanted to make investing and spending money fun at a time when a lot of young people were having fun making a lot of money, but not necessarily knowing what to do with it,” Folio’s Publishing News said in 1991. “He created a voyeuristic publication that enabled readers to peek into the finances of their neighbors.’’
