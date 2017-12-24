Mnuchin gets aromatic gift from an appreciative public

The Associated Press reports:
Authorities say a gift-wrapped box of horse manure addressed to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) was found near his home in Los Angeles.
The package was found Saturday night in the tony Bel Air neighborhood after it was dropped off at a neighbor's house.
The Los Angeles Police Department's bomb squad was called to the home and officers opened the box, finding a pile of horse manure inside. Police said the package had been gift-wrapped and was marked as being from "the American people."
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>