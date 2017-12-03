Park protectors tell NJ Gov. Christie: Keep your hands off

Neither confirming nor denying that plans are afoot to to turn the popular southern end of Liberty State Park into a marina, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has assured park advocates that any development plan would be transparent and involve public hearings.
But Sam Pesin, who is convinced that Chris Christie will try to jam through the change during the last two months of his final term as governor, rallied 250 members of his Friends of Liberty State Park and others on Saturday to protest any such attempt.
Joan Verdon and Scott Fallon report on the event for The Record here and the video above.
Related news story:
Liberty State Park group holds protest of state marina plan: 'The people own this park!' (Corey W. McDonald/Jersey Journal)
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>