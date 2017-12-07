Phone calls to NJ lawmakers save Ed Lloyd's Pinelands seat

|Pinelands Preservation Alliance members outside the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting today in Trenton
By Frank Brill, EnviroPolitics Editor
The next time someone tells you that politicians don't care what individual voters think, remember Ed Lloyd.
Lloyd is the uber-enviro-lawyer-member of the New Jersey Pinelands Commission who opposed Gov. Chris Christie on a number of development issues and was about to pay the price by being replaced with a Christie appointment in the waning days of legislative session (and Christie's term).
The Pinelands Preservation Alliance, fearing the loss of an advocate for their positions—especially after coming up short on several gas pipeline votes this year--went into high gear.
The group blasted out an e-bulletin urging immediate phone calls to member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who were scheduled to vote on Lloyd's replacement today.
EnviroPolitics was the first media source to report yesterday that the committee had yanked the nomination hours before the vote.
Two Democratic members of the committee confirmed the decision this morning before the committee met with posts on the Alliance's Facebook page:
