Six years later, Penn State still torn over Sandusky scandal

|Supporters of Joe Paterno, right, question the evidence used to conclude he ignored or covered up the assaults
committed by Jerry Sandusky, left. (1999 photo by Paul Vathis/Associated Press)
Will Hobson writes today in The Washington Post:
In July, Penn State’s board of trustees met to discuss the most important issues facing a school system with 99,000 students and
a $5.7 billion budget. It took about three hours before someone brought up Jerry Sandusky and Joe Paterno.
As the chairman tried to end the meeting, a hand rose from the back of the room. The chairman’s smile faded as he acknowledged an alumni-elected trustee.
Anthony P. Lubrano, a 57-year-old wealth management executive, launched into a lengthy statement assailing the board and administration. Lubrano’s criticism, as always, focused on the Freeh Report, the NCAA and the Penn State administration’s efforts to distance the university from the iconic coach.
“Hundreds of thousands of alumni who care about our past and our future have been deceived and, in the process, disenfranchised,” Lubrano said. “We will never heal without truth and reconciliation.”
While some of the nine alumni-elected trustees nodded their heads in agreement, some of the remaining 29 trustees rolled their eyes or shook their heads in frustration. Some walked out. When Lubrano finished, the room was half-empty.
Six years after the Sandusky scandal rocked Penn State, university leadership is still fighting a civil war over the case, a conflict fueled, in part, by weaknesses that have developed in investigations that concluded top Penn State officials covered up for the convicted child molester.
Read the full story here
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>