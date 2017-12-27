Trump’s offshore oil rush a disaster for oceans. climate

David L. VALENTINE, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SANTA BARBARA Deepwater Horizon surface oil burning, June 2010
Richard Steiner writes in the Huffington Post:
At a time when science says that to stabilize global climate two-thirds of all fossil fuel reserves must stay in the ground, Trump is instead pushing a huge increase in fossil fuel production, onshore and offshore.
Expanded drilling, weakened agency oversight, relaxed safety regulations, and oil companies now with more available cash from tax cuts is a “perfect storm” for increased risk of climate disasters and oil spills.
Nowhere is President Trump’s historic assault on our natural environment
more worrisome than his reckless push for increased offshore oil and gas
drilling.
If this dangerous offshore plan moves ahead, we can expect decades of
more catastrophic oil spills, hurricanes, floods, droughts, and wildfires.
In addition to the oil and gas already in production offshore, the U.S.
offshore seabed may hold another 90 billion barrels of oil and 400 trillion
cubic feet of natural gas, or more. Burning this amount of fossil fuel would
add over 50 billion tons of CO2 to the global atmosphere, a “carbon bomb”
comparable to the Alberta tar sands. And much of this CO2 would be
reabsorbed into seawater, increasing ocean acidification.
