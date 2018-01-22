Ex-NJ Sen. Ray Lesniak: Missing the circus, not the clowns

Sen. Raymond Lesniak
He founded New Jersey's first recovery high school for young people battling addiction. He won a landmark case for reproductive rights, Ponter v. Ponter, which established a woman's right to obtain sterilization without the consent of her husband. His law firm is among the best-connected in the state, though it was largely a result of Lesniak being the most formidable political power broker and fund-raiser in Central Jersey. He's the guy who testified on behalf of the crack addicts who robbed him at gunpoint in his bedroom - who would do that?
But as he enters retirement, his record over 40 years in the state Legislature - the second-longest stint in our history - has also established the 71-year-old lawmaker as a champion for environmental protection, social justice, education, women's rights, and animal welfare.
Legislation that banned the death penalty and mandatory minimums and validated marriage equality all have Lesniak's name on it.
We spoke with the eccentric and outspoken state Senator spoke after he stepped down Jan. 8.
Read the Q&A here
