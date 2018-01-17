Final enviro and energy bills signed, vetoed by Gov Christie

In the final hours of his expiring term as governor, Chris Christie signed these environment and energy bills into law:
S848 /A5339 (Stack, Oroho / Mukherji, Chaparro) - Requires certain State oversight of budgets of regional sewerage authorities
S2076 /A3398 (Bateman, Smith / Caride, Space, Taliaferro, Dancer, Houghtaling) - Requires pesticide applicator to notify beekeeper when applying pesticide within three miles of registered honey or native beehive or beeyard
S2078 / A3400 (Bateman, Smith / Caride, Dancer, Taliaferro, Space, McKeon, Houghtaling) - Requires training for pesticide applicators and operators concerning pollinating bees
S2180 (Oroho) - "New Jersey Rural Electric Cooperative Act"
S2389 /A4097 (A.R. Bucco, Oroho, Pennacchio / A.M. Bucco, Space, Phoebus, DeCroce, Webber, McKeon) - Establishes Lake Hopatcong Fund and dedicates $500,000 annually from certain power vessel operator license fees to the fund
S2400 / ACS for A1616 (Cruz-Perez, Allen / Burzichelli, Dancer, Taliaferro, A.M. Bucco) - Authorizes use of tracking dog to search for and recover wild deer during prescribed hunting season
S3026 /A4634 (Smith, Thompson / Lampitt, Eustace, Zwicker) - Clarifies and expands liability protections for food donations and gleaning activities
S3521 / A5194 (Gordon, Oroho / Eustace, Rooney, Holley, Wisniewski) - Allows expanded use of recycled asphalt pavement
S3568 / 5320 (Codey, Turner / Andrzejczak, Zwicker, Houghtaling) - Appropriates $19,266,145 to State Agriculture Development Committee for farmland preservation purposes
S3570 / A5318 (Van Drew, Oroho / Houghtaling, Downey, Taliaferro, Andrzejczak) - Appropriates $1,737,902 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to State Agriculture Development Committee for grants to certain nonprofit organizations for farmland preservation purposes
S3573 / A5317 (Bell, Bateman / Mazzeo, Singleton, Andrzejczak, Zwicker, Houghtaling) - Appropriates $7.5 million from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to State Agriculture Development Committee for county planning incentive grants for farmland preservation purposes
S3575 / A5321 (Ruiz, Allen / Muoio, Land, McKeon, Jones, Zwicker) - Appropriates $4,990,934 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to NJ Historic Trust for grants for certain historic preservation projects
S3595 / A5319 (Sweeney / Taliaferro, Burzichelli, Houghtaling) - Appropriates $500,000 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to State Agriculture Development Committee for municipal planning incentive grant for farmland preservation purposes
S3616 / A3931 (Sarlo / Singleton, Holley) - Provides exception to weight limits for natural gas vehicles consistent with federal law
A1954 / S1237 (Coughlin, Benson, Mukherji, Pintor Marin / Vitale) - Makes changes to funding provisions for financial assistance and grants from Hazardous Discharge Site Remediation Fund
A2204 / S3355 (Eustace, Benson, Zwicker, Wimberly / Gordon, Cruz-Perez) - Authorizes virtual net metering for certain electric public utility customers connected to certain hydropower facilities and resource recovery facilities
A3055 / S2444 (Space, Houghtaling, Dancer, Phoebus / Addiego, Oroho) - Authorizes counties to issue promotional labeling for county agricultural products
A4787 / S3285 (Andrzejczak, Houghtaling, Taliaferro, Mazzeo, Space / Van Drew, Cruz-Perez) - Authorizes alternate members for farmers on State Agriculture Development Committee
A4868 / S3259 (Moriarty, Eustace, Kennedy / Greenstein, Thompson) - Extends warranty for partial zero emission vehicles
POCKET VETOES
The governor took no action on other bills. At the end of a
two-year session, this constitutes a 'pocket veto.' The bills included:
A-3732 -- Directs Dept. of Agriculture to authorize and
advise food hubs. Related Bill: S-2822
A-4439 -- Prohibits sale and distribution of mercury relays
and switches under certain circumstances.
S-3317 -- Requires NJ to join U.S. Climate Alliance to uphold
Paris Climate Accord. Related Bill: A-5040
S-3012 -- Allows NJ gross income tax deduction for charitable contributions of food made from business inventory. Related Bill: A-2753
S-2872 -- Provides certain incentives to qualified businesses in Garden State Growth Zones; creates Garden State Growth
Zone at Atlantic City International Airport and surrounding
area. Related Bill: A-4510
S-2276 -- Modifies State's solar renewable energy portfolio
standards. Related Bill: A-3918
A-3295 -- Concerns low emission and zero emission
vehicles; establishes Clean Vehicle Task Force.
Related Bill: S-985
