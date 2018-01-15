Fiordaliso new president of the NJ Board of Public Utilities

|Commissioner Joseph L. Fiordaliso
Gov.-elect Phil Murphy announced Monday the appointment of Joe Fiordaliso to president of the Board of Public Utilities.
Fiordaliso has served as a commissioner on the board since 2005, when he was first nominated by former Gov. Richard Codey.
“A stronger and fairer New Jersey will look to new and innovative sources of energy to power our economy and our future, and ensure the critical infrastructure vital to our communities,” Murphy said. “In order to build a path to a 100 percent clean energy economy by 2050, we need a strong and committed Board of Public Utilities. Our utilities must also serve our residents, not the other way around. Our Board of Public Utilities must fulfill this vision, and I am confident Commissioner Fiordaliso will put his experience and leadership to work for the state’s ratepayers."
Fiordaliso was renominated to the board of public utilities by Gov. Chris Christie in both 2011 and 2014. He also serves on the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners’ Committee on Critical Infrastructure and Committee on Energy Resources and the Environment, and is a member of the Mid-Atlantic Conference of Regulatory Utilities Commissioners and also the Eastern Interconnection States’ Planning Council.
Fiordaliso was elected to the Livingston Township Council in 1988 and went on to serve for three terms, including serving as mayor three times. In 1990, he was appointed by the Essex County Executive to serve as the director of planning and economic development. He served as Senator Codey’s district director and, in 2004, was named by Codey as deputy chief of staff.
