First Day Hike draws hardiest for 7 miles in severe cold

|Chuck and Linda Luther of Bucks County,Pa must really like hiking
Michelle Brunetti Post reports for the Atlantic City Press:
BASS RIVER STATE FOREST — Chuck and Linda Luther of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, drove to the Pinelands on Monday morning in bitter cold to hike for several hours through its famous pygmy pine forest.
“It’s exciting to be out in the cold,” said Chuck Luther. “It’s our goal this year to do more hiking.”
And in the evening on New Year’s Day they planned to take a moonlight hike back home in Pennsylvania.
They were part of a group of 14 of the area’s hardiest folks, who set out on an organized seven-mile hike early New Year’s Day morning, despite temperatures in the low teens and a steady wind.
Read the full story
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>