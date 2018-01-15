Gov. Christie signs two bee-protection bills into law

As one of his final acts as governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie today signed 109 bills into law. Two of those are designed to
protect bees from pesticides.
The first bill (A-3398/S-2076), sponsored by Assemblymen Ron Dancer and Parker Space and Senators Kip Bateman and Bob Smith, requires anyone applying pesticides to notify beekeepers when applying pesticides within three miles of a registered honey
or native beehive. It requires beekeepers to register with the DEP by March 1 of each year if they want to be notified.
The second bill (A-3400/S2078-same sponsors as above) requires anyone applying pesticides to complete a training or continuing education course on the effect pesticides have on pollinating bees.
Bee experts say that insect pollination services and pollination by bees in particular are extremely important to New Jersey’s agricultural industry. Pollination by animals is required in the production of many crop varieties, and pollination by bees can actually lead to the improved quality of a crop. The pollinating bee population has been declining over the last few years, and according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the use of certain pesticides might be responsible.
“Pesticides play an important role in our mosquito control operations,
but we can’t risk losing pollinating bees in the process,” Bateman
said. “This new law will help ensure the Garden State has a healthy
population of bees for years to come.”
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>