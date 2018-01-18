McDonald's says its customers want recycling with that

David Carrig reports for USA Today:
McDonald’s announced Tuesday that it has set two ambitious environmental goals that it wants to achieve by 2025.
The fast food giant wants to have 100% of its customer packaging come from renewable, recycled, or certified sources and have recycling available in all its restaurants.
Currently, 50% of its guest packaging comes from sustainable sources and only 10% of its restaurants are recycling.
The company says it is making this move in response to customer demand and its desire to help reduce waste and have a positive community impact.
“Our customers have told us that packaging waste is the top environmental issue they would like us to address,” Francesca Debiase, McDonald’s chief supply chain and sustainability officer, said in a statement.
