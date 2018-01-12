Friday, January 12, 2018

Meet the quarterback of NJ's incoming First Family



On Tuesday, with the inauguration of Governor-elect
Phil Murphy, New Jersey will welcome a new first family
and a new first lady with a background in both finance
and philanthropy who could be a force in the state. 

 In this interview with NJTV News Senior Correspondent
David Cruz, First Lady-to-be Tammy Murphy shows
why she's the quarterback of the Murphy family and why environmentalists and social activists might look forward
to having a powerful advocate inside the governor's office.

