Meet the quarterback of NJ's incoming First Family

On Tuesday, with the inauguration of Governor-elect
Phil Murphy, New Jersey will welcome a new first family
and a new first lady with a background in both finance
and philanthropy who could be a force in the state.
In this interview with NJTV News Senior Correspondent
David Cruz, First Lady-to-be Tammy Murphy shows
why she's the quarterback of the Murphy family and why environmentalists and social activists might look forward
to having a powerful advocate inside the governor's office.
