New Jersey Attorney General Porrino to rejoin law firm

|Christopher Porrino, Lowenstein Sandler
New Jersey’s 60th Attorney General Christopher Porrino is set to head the litigations department at Lowenstein Sandler, the firm announced Thursday.
Porrino served as department co-chair before being confirmed as AG in 2016.
“Chris’s tenure as Attorney General of New Jersey has been among the most productive in memory,” said Gary Wingens, Lowenstein chairman and managing partner. “He is deeply respected across the political spectrum as a prosecutor, problem solver, and negotiator, despite serving during otherwise tumultuous political times.”
During his time as AG, Porrino indicted and convicted the former Paterson Mayor Jose Torres.
According to Lowenstein Sandler, Porrino “pioneered the strictest opioid prescribing rules in the country – rules that paved the way for an almost 20 percent reduction in the number of opioid painkillers prescribed each month.”
Porrino, according to the law firm, oversaw the historic implementation of bail reform in the state.
“He worked to improve trust between police and the communities they serve, by implementing the first statewide community policing grant program, by requiring for the first time annual cultural awareness, implicit bias and de-escalation training for all police officers in NJ, and by providing education to communities through the SafeStop initiative,” Lowenstein Sandler said in a release.
Porrino will be joined by Peter Slocum at the law firm.
Slocum, who previously served as a deputy AG in the division of law and as assistant counsel to the Governor, began his career as a law clerk for Justice Barry Albin of the New Jersey Supreme Court.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>