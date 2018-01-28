NJ Assembly's Environment Committee to meet on Feb. 1

The New Jersey Assembly's Environment and Solid Waste Committee will hold its first meeting of the new legislative session at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, in Room 9 on the third floor of the State House Annex. Annex.
It will be the first meeting under the committee's new chairwoman, Nancy Pinkin. The panel formerly was chaired by Tim Eustace.
Committee members are:
Pinkin, Nancy J. - Chair
Gusciora, Reed - Vice-Chair
Lagana, Joseph A.
McKeon, John F.
Rooney, Kevin J.
Wolfe, David W.
Here's the agenda:
A550 (Mazzeo) - Expands authorization for clamming on Sundays.
A839 (Land / Andrzejczak / Mazzeo) - Prohibits offshore drilling in State waters and issuance of DEP permits and approvals for activities associated with offshore drilling.
A1033 (Johnson / Vainieri Huttle) - Makes Palisades Interstate Park Commission eligible for certain open space and historic preservation funding.
A1212 (McKeon / Gusciora / Vainieri Huttle) - Clarifies intent of P.L.2007, c.340 regarding NJ's required participation in Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
A1929 (Mukherji / Zwicker / Vainieri Huttle) - Requires NJ to join U.S. Climate Alliance to uphold Paris Climate Accord.
ACR51 (Wimberly / Eustace / Sumter) - Memorializes Administrator of EPA to expedite cleanup of Garfield Ground Water Contamination site and provide for temporary relocation of residents affected thereby.
