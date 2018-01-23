NJ Gov. Murphy names Kevin Corbett to head NJ Transit

Tom Bergeron reports for ROI:
Kevin Corbett is Gov. Phil Murphy’s pick to head — and rebuild — New Jersey Transit, ROI-NJ has learned.
Corbett currently serves as vice president, strategic development in the U.S. Northeast Region of AECOM, a global infrastructure firm. He has a long history of working at transportation, shipping, infrastructure and city planning organizations and on related boards.
Corbett would have to be approved by the NJ Transit board, with that approval coming as early as this week.
The announcement of Corbett will be made as soon as Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the selection. The source requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the position.
Murphy has made remaking NJ Transit a top priority for his administration.
On Monday, the governor signed an executive order calling for a comprehensive, independent audit of NJ Transit, saying, “The public deserves a true accounting of how this once-model agency fell so far, so fast.”
Murphy criticized NJ Transit both during his campaign and after winning the election, calling it a “national disgrace.”
“Mass transit is not optional; it’s pass or fail,” he said earlier this month when he took a ride on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail to Jersey City. “Getting that right is a huge priority for us, and it’s not where it needs to be.”
The selection of Corbett is evidence of how Murphy is approaching NJ Transit, the source said.
Corbett’s background has involved transportation, but in a much wider scope, combining transportation needs with infrastructure, city planning, shipping and the environment.
