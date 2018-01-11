NJ lawmakers send bills protecting bees to Gov. Christie

Bills sponsored by New Jersey Assemblymen Ron Dancer and Parker Space protecting the state's bee population from pesticides await Gov. Chris Christie's signature or veto.
The first bill (2016:A3398 / 2016:S2076) requires anyone applying pesticides to notify beekeepers when applying pesticides within three miles of a registered honey or native beehive. It requires beekeepers to register with the DEP by March 1 of each year if they want to be notified.
The second bill (2016:A3400 / 2016:S2078) requires anyone applying pesticides to complete a training or continuing education course on the effect pesticides have on pollinating bees.
"Pesticides are toxic to honeybees. They inhibit the bees' ability to gather food and can also kill them," said Dancer (R-Ocean). "The state's 20,000 bee colonies contribute to the production of nearly $200 million worth of fruits and vegetables annually. Protecting these vital pollinators of crops is a priority."
