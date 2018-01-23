NY soaks NJ beverage distributor for bottle bill violations

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have announced what they call the largest-ever penalty issued for alleged violations of New York’s Returnable Container Act, also known as its Bottle Bill.
The settlement, which was ordered by the New York County Supreme Court, requires New Jersey-based North Bergen Beverage to pay the state a total of $550,000 in penalties and costs – including $400,000 in new penalties on top of a previous payment of $100,000, as well as $50,000 for the cost of the state’s investigation. The $500,000 in total penalties being paid by North Bergen Beverage “is more than three-times greater than the previous largest-ever penalty paid by a beverage distributor for alleged violations of New York’s Bottle Bill,” Schneiderman’s office states in a news release.
North Bergen Beverage also is required to suspend its sales in New York of all beverages covered by the Bottle Bill for three years. In addition, if the company violates the court-ordered settlement by selling any regulated beverage during the three-year no-sale period, it would be required to pay the state an additional penalty of $400,000. Penalties paid by North Bergen Beverage will be directed to New York’s Environmental Protection Fund.
