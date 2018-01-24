NYDEC: Niagara Landfill study finds no public offsite risks

State to Host Public Availability Session to Share Investigation Results and Answer Community Questions. DEC Evaluating Next Steps for On-Site Improvements
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced that DEC has completed its comprehensive investigation of the Niagara Sanitation Landfill in the town of Wheatfield. Results of expanded surface soil, subsurface soil, and groundwater sampling conducted at properties both on- and off-site, indicate that landfill contaminants do not present an off-site exposure concern to neighboring properties.
DEC is currently preparing a Remedial Investigation Report to summarize its findings and will share the results of its comprehensive investigation with community residents and other stakeholders at a public availability session this spring. Attendees at the session will have the opportunity to ask questions and raise concerns.
