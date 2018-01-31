Ocean Resort, Hard Rock casinos plan internet gambling

ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey's thriving internet gambling market is about to get bigger.
The two new casinos due to open this summer plan to offer internet gambling.
The Ocean Resort Casino, which formerly operated as Revel, and the Hard Rock casino, which is the former Trump Taj Mahal, have applied for licenses to conduct online gambling in New Jersey.
If approved by state gambling regulators, they would bring to seven the number of Atlantic City casino companies that offer internet gambling.
Read the full story
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>