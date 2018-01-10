Oops, 'drill anywhere' means nowhere near Mar-a-Lago

Frank Brill reports for EnviroPolitics Blog:
You can imagine the phone call from President Trump to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.
"Zinke, you moron, when I sent the drill-baby-drill-anywhere order I didn't mean anywhere near Mar a Lago. How the hell are we going to entertain our friends from industry if dead oil birds are filling the sand traps."
One week after Zinke announced that the Administration was lifting the Obama ban against gas and oil drilling off most of the nation's coasts, he had to backpedal with the astounding announcement that the coast of Florida would be 'off the table.'
How can the administration justify the switch?
In a statement, Zinke said:
Incredible! Won't it be news to the governors of other coastal states that towns like Virginia Beach, Ocean City, Atlantic City, the Hamptons and Cape Cod are not dependent on tourism?
Good luck with that one.
