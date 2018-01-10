Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Oops, 'drill anywhere' means nowhere near Mar-a-Lago


Frank Brill reports for EnviroPolitics Blog:

 You can imagine the phone call from President Trump to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.  

"Zinke, you moron, when I sent the drill-baby-drill-anywhere order I didn't mean anywhere near Mar a Lago. How the hell are we going to entertain our friends from industry if dead oil birds are filling the sand traps."

 One week after Zinke announced that the Administration was lifting the Obama ban against gas and oil drilling off most of the nation's coasts, he had to backpedal with the astounding announcement that the coast of Florida would be 'off the table.'

 How can the administration justify the switch?  

 In a statement, Zinke said:
"I have witnessed (Florida) Governor (Rick) Scott's leadership through hurricane season and am working closely with him on Everglades restoration. He is a straightforward leader that can be trusted. President Trump has directed me to rebuild our offshore oil and gas program in a manner that supports our national energy policy and also takes into consideration the local and state voice. I support the governor's position that Florida is unique and its coasts are heavily reliant on tourism as an economic driver. As a result of discussion with Governor Scott's [sic] and his leadership, I am removing Florida from consideration for any new oil and gas platforms."
Incredible! Won't it be news to the governors of other coastal states that towns like Virginia Beach, Ocean City, Atlantic City, the Hamptons and Cape Cod are not dependent on tourism? 

Good luck with that one
Posted by Frank Brill at 2:55 PM
