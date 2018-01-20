Outdoorsmen upset by NJDEP plan to tear down cabins

Bill Gallo reports for NJ.com:
When Chuck Liber visited the windswept marshes of Lower Alloways Creek before the winter freeze set in that would make the creeks that wind through the remote area unnavigable, his "neighborhood" of eight cabins remained mostly intact.
But that's all about to change in just days as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection moves ahead with its plan
to demolish four of the compact, one-room structures that have sat hidden in the marsh for six decades, the owners say.
Used by hunters, fishermen and pleasure boaters, they are part of the rural landscape and the heritage of the region, but the state says they are on state land illegally and must come down.
"The state's tax dollars could be used for more pressing issues in New Jersey than destroying our local history," said William Bradbury, whose cabin is among those targeted for demolition.
Cabin owners hope for official intervention to allow compliance issues with the state to be resolved, but time and hope are dwindling, they say.
A citizen complaint tip to the DEP in March 2017 began a series of events that drew inspectors to the four cabins on the state-owned Mad Horse Creek Wildlife Management Area and four on adjacent private marshland.
