Stephanie Brand to stay on as utility rate counsel in NJ

Tom Johnson reports for NJ Spotlight:
The reappointment retains an experienced and knowledgeable litigator for the agency that represents millions of consumers and thousands of business on issues dealing with regulated companies supplying electricity, gas, water, and other services.
With the state Board of Public Utilities facing decisions on pending and future rate cases involving billions of dollars of infrastructure improvements, the division faces big challenges in keeping costs stable for ratepayers.
As director, Brand most recently was the most outspoken advocate for consumers in opposing efforts by Public Service Enterprise Group to secure up to $300 million a year in subsidies from electric customers throughout the state to shore up its nuclear plants in South Jersey. The bill to allow subsidies died in the lame-duck session that ended earlier this month, but is expected to resurface early this year.
Brand also questioned the need and cost of major gas pipelines that have been proposed in New Jersey, a stance that was welcomed by local communities who have mounted stiff opposition to the projects.
The next few months are shaping up to be a turbulent time in the energy marketplace. Besides determining the role of nuclear power over the next few decades, the Murphy administration wants to have 100 percent of the state's electricity produced by clean energy by 2050.
