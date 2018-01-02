Still warming up your car on cold days? Don't bother

|Alexander Negron brushes snow from his car in Susquehanna Twp. Pa. (Dan Gleiter photo)
Steve Marroni reports for PennLive:
It's a frigid, bone-chilling January morning. The coffee is brewed, you're bundled up and ready to go. But first, that awful winter task -- trekking outside to warm up your car.
That is an all-too-common part of the morning routine for many, and the good news is that, unless you're driving a car that's old enough to be an antique, it's totally unnecessary.
Letting your car idle for more than five minutes, in fact, can be harmful to your engine.
If you start your winter day that way, don't feel bad. You're not the only one out there holding on to this commonly-held myth.
